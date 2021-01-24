Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.80 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.