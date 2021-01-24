Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $90,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,443,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG stock opened at $225.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $225.24.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.