Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $112,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

