Optimum Investment Advisors Has $69,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

