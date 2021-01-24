Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,100 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

