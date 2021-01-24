Oppenheimer Weighs in on Perion Network Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 million, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

