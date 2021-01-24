Oppenheimer Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $155.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.90.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.40 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,650,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

