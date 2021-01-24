Opacity Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Opacity has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,190.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

