Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

