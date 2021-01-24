Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.67. 832,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 946,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

