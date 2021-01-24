Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 4,399 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $19,751.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIEN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.