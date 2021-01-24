OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Graco were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Graco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,352.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,854 shares of company stock worth $10,226,680. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.83 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

