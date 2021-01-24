OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $142.62 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $143.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

