OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 714 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $132.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $132.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

