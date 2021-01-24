OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 490 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 47.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

