OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,505 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Antero Resources by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Antero Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 713,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $6.67 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

