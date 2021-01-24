OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $293,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.