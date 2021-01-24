OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $238,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 38.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

