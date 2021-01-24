OLD National Bancorp IN Has $220,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $62.57 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.