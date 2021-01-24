OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,745,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 342,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 632,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 224,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

