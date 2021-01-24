OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HEICO were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.