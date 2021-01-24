Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.61. The stock had a trading volume of 498,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

