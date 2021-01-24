OKB 24-Hour Volume Tops $111.27 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00018433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $358.38 million and approximately $111.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

