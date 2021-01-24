Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 8%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 1,395,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,336,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

