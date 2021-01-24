OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.94 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $23.94 million and $2.04 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One OctoFi token can now be bought for approximately $41.77 or 0.00130670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

