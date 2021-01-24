Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) (OCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) (ASX:OCA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oceania Healthcare Limited (OCA.AX) Company Profile

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various aged care centers and retirement villages in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, dementia, respite, and palliative/end of life care; and independent retirement village living at approximately 40 locations.

