Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

OXY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 83.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

