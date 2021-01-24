Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 580,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,232 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.