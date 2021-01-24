Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Tops $89.92 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $89.92 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001034 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00330907 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

