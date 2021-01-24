Nyzo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $289,907.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $289,907.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00056267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00130366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00072549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039963 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.