NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $302.54 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $302.54 million and $34.96 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $49.06 or 0.00150424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00127860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00274329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,737,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,182 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

