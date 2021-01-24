Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 5,411 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

