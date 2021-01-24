Nwam LLC Makes New $771,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

NYSE:LH opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.