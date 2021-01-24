Nwam LLC Invests $673,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 398.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 172.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of MDB opened at $384.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.93 and its 200-day moving average is $261.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

