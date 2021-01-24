Nwam LLC Invests $572,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

