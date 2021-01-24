Nwam LLC Invests $519,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

IVE opened at $130.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

