Nwam LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after purchasing an additional 808,462 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

