Nwam LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

BMY opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

