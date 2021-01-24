Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $675,578.44 and $52.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00281672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

