NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Cap of $90.02 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $90.02 million and $15.23 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,084,652,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

