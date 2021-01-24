Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) Shares Down 1.2%

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:NVLNF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 26,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 261,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

About Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands.

