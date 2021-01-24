Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.65

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.65 and last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 2590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

