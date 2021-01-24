Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

