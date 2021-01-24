Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.70 Million

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report sales of $137.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.50 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $117.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $527.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $531.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.17 million, with estimates ranging from $534.10 million to $544.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 596,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

