Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,174.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

