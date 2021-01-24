Northside Capital Management LLC Has $79.27 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 23.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

