Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$56.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a negative rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.70.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.03. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.