Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 22,556,855 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.