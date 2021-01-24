Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells $576,005.64 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

