NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,153,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 197,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

